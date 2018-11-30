Holler Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter, Faces Life in Prison

CANTON, S.D. – 19-year-old Dylan Holler and the state have reached a plea deal. On Friday, Holler pleaded guilty to manslaughter for shooting another teenager in August 2017. KDLT’S Allison Royal was in the emotional courtroom Friday morning.

Holler has pleaded guilty for killing Riley Stonehouse. Stonehouse was 17 years old when he died.

According to the prosecution, Holler signed a plea deal saying he tried to rob someone in a car for an undisclosed amount of marijuana here at Bakker Park in Sioux Falls. Then, Holler shot and killed Stonehouse, who was a passenger in the car, quickly turning this quiet park into a crime scene.

According to court documents, the state originally charged Holler with murder, attempted murder, robbery, and aggravated assault.

In court, the judge agreed to dismiss those charges and instead, Holler pleaded guilty to a new charge: first-degree manslaughter.

Lincoln county state’s attorney Tom Wollman says that plea deals are common in criminal cases.

“So, there are a lot of moving parts there,” said Wollman. “Ultimately, it’s what we’ve agreed upon, and we believe that it serves the interests of justice.”

At this time, Wollman says he can’t discuss exactly why his office agreed to a lesser charge.

However, Holler could still face life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The next step is a pre-sentence investigation, which is a collection of documents like victim impact statements and police reports.

“So sort of a social case history of who the defendant is,” said Wollman.

A judge will likely sentence Holler around February. He’s currently in custody in the Union County Jail.