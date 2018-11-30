Ledbetter’s Appeal Denied by South Dakota Supreme Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court has denied a Sioux Falls man’s appeal to be re-sentenced for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and cutting off her nipples.

The court affirmed Anthony Ledbetter’s 45-year sentence this week. Ledbetter has appealed because the sentence was 15 years longer than what was in his plea agreement.

However, the Supreme Court says the circuit court was not bound by the plea deal. The ruling says Ledbetter was informed that the maximum sentence for each of his three aggravated assault charges was 15 years.