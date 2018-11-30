NAIA Tournament: Dordt Advances to Quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY, I.A. — Dordt College overcame a 25-23 loss in set one of its match with Eastern Oregon to win a 3-1 decision in the round of 16 at the Gateway Arena Tyson Event Center on Friday morning in Sioux City.

Dordt couldn’t maintain a 19-17 lead in set one and saw the Mountaineers tie it at 20 and they held on for the 25-23 lead after a Jessi De Jager kill pulled Dordt to within 24-23.

Dordt built a 12-7 lead in set two and its lead was never under three in the rest of the set with Hannah Connelly serving the final three points for the 25-15 win.

Dordt dominated set three as they went from up 10-9 to 16-9 behind three kills by Ally Krommendyk in the sequence and Dordt rolled to a 25-13 win.

The Mountaineers threatened in set three and had the lead whittled down to 19-17 but three points in a row by the Defenders put them in the driver’s set and the lead was never less than four as Ava Van Soelen recorded a kill to finish the set and match.

DORDT’S NUMBERS

Dordt had a .314 kill efficiency and limited the Mountaineers t o.158. Dordt had a 4-1 service ace edge.

The Defenders were led by Ema Altena’s 21 kills and 16 digs while Leah Kamp had 13.

Ally Krommendyk and Julia Lindbergh each had 12 kills.

Aubrey Drake got to 27 digs and Jamie De Jager had 18 to go with 59 assists and five kills.

NEXT

Dordt will face Columbia in the quarterfinal round at 6:00 Friday.