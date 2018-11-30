NCAA Tournament: USD Seeking Biggest Win in Program History

OMAHA, N.E. — When you’ve been building to make the NCAA Tournament for a decade, and dreaming of it for a lifetime as a player, how do you keep composed in the biggest match of your career?

That’s the question confronting the South Dakota volleyball team this evening as they face Creighton in the first round of Volleyball’s Big Dance.

Elizabeth Loschen, USD Junior OH says, “Yeah I mean, its no secret that its going to be a really big game so I think being in here practicing really helps us with the jitters a little bit. But honestly being on the on the court playing the first game the adrenaline’s going to be going and with our team I think that really helps us play at a better level.”

Hayley Dotseth, USD Senior OH says,”I mean, we’re athletes so I think It pushes everyone kind of up and I think it kinda takes us to that next level.”

A big crowd and big Creighton front line is the challenge for USD.

Leanne Williamson, USD Head VB Coach, says “We’re used to that. It’s not something thats going to be a complete surprise which is where our defense comes into play. You know, blocking wise were going to take away hopefully the areas we’re supposed to and let our defense play behind it. They’re going to get their kills. I think we would be crazy to think that we’re going to stop them completely. We just need to limit.”

And the Blue Jays are well aware of how dangerous the coyotes can be. Four years ago Kirsten Bernthal Booths team lost on this floor to USD in five sets, and she says this Coyote team presents the same kind of challenges.

Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Creighton Head VB Coach, says “I know they’re very well trained, they’re really scrappy defensively, they’re really low air. They’ve got a lot of good offensive parody. We’re gonna have our hands full.”

And we will have full highlights and reaction as USD seeks the biggest win in program history, and a trip to tomorrow’s second round.