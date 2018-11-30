Putin Warns Against US Leaving Nuclear Pact

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the U.S. intention to opt out of a Cold War-era nuclear pact could trigger a new arms race.

Putin spoke in Buenos Aires Friday at a meeting of BRICS country leaders, a grouping that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He warned that Washington’s planned withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty “creates risks of uncontrollable arms race.”

The Russian leader also called for securing a nuclear deal with Iran despite the U.S. withdrawal from it to “prevent a new round of tensions over the Iranian nuclear program.”

Putin hailed the U.S. dialogue with North Korea, but warned Washington against putting ultimatums to Pynogyang, saying that it could thwart the agreements reached.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.