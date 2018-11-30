Rapid City Native Skating in Disney on Ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota native is among the skaters bringing Disney on Ice to the Premier Center this weekend.

18-year-old Alex Rogers is originally from Rapid City. She’s been on tour with the show for a couple months.

The 100 Years of Magic program features an international team of award-winning figure skates performing as classic Disney characters.

Rogers says no matter who your favorite character is, you’ll get your money’s worth.

“This show is really great because it’s over 50 of everyone’s favorite Disney characters and 14 different stories. That’s what makes our show so special, there’s something for everyone,” Alex Rogers.

Shows continue this weekend with shows on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets start at $15.