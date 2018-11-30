Search for Gun at Sioux Falls Community Center Leads to Drug Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A report of a possible gun at a community center now has a Sioux Falls teen facing drug charges.

Police say an employee at the Kenny Anderson Community Center reported seeing one teen showing a handgun to another teen Thursday afternoon.

Officers found the 15-year-old and 16-year-old a few blocks away but did not find a gun. They also searched the community center and went to the boys’ homes but did not find a handgun there either.

“We don’t know for sure that there was a weapon that was shown or not. There was never any threat of anybody with a weapon. It looks like if there was a weapon, it was just being shown by one friend to another,” said Captain Loren McManus.

Police did arrest the 15-year-old on several drug charges including possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a prescription drug, and underage possession of tobacco.