Senior Customer Service Representative

CCC Information Services Inc.

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Job Description:

This position is responsible for providing world-class customer service to auto insurance customers while resolving customer inquiries and procuring total loss information from insurers and vehicle owners. Starting wage is $16.50 per hour.

– Assist in answering of incoming calls from insurance adjusters and vehicle owners by explaining in detail CCC’s valuation product offering.

– Document conversation with claims adjusters in regards to the specific loss report.

– Maintain a good relationship with dealers and claims adjusters to ensure overall customer satisfaction.

Job Requirements:

– No prior insurance or automotive experience is required, as we will train individuals that are willing to continue to learn and be developed

– High school diploma

– Some college preferred

– 3 years prior customer facing experience required

– Strong verbal and written communication skills

– Ability to multi-task

– Excellent mathematical and analytical skills

– Exceptional organization skills with attention to detail

– Possess a positive attitude and desire to provide outstanding customer service

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://cccis.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/CCCIS/job/Sioux-Falls-SD/Senior-Customer-Service-Representative_8075