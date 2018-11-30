Senior Customer Service Representative
CCC Information Services Inc.
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Job Description:
This position is responsible for providing world-class customer service to auto insurance customers while resolving customer inquiries and procuring total loss information from insurers and vehicle owners. Starting wage is $16.50 per hour.
– Assist in answering of incoming calls from insurance adjusters and vehicle owners by explaining in detail CCC’s valuation product offering.
– Document conversation with claims adjusters in regards to the specific loss report.
– Maintain a good relationship with dealers and claims adjusters to ensure overall customer satisfaction.
Job Requirements:
– No prior insurance or automotive experience is required, as we will train individuals that are willing to continue to learn and be developed
– High school diploma
– Some college preferred
– 3 years prior customer facing experience required
– Strong verbal and written communication skills
– Ability to multi-task
– Excellent mathematical and analytical skills
– Exceptional organization skills with attention to detail
– Possess a positive attitude and desire to provide outstanding customer service
Link to Job Posting on Company Website:
https://cccis.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/CCCIS/job/Sioux-Falls-SD/Senior-Customer-Service-Representative_8075