Sioux Falls Street Maintenance Prepares for Snow

SIOUX FALLS S.D.- The roads are not going to be ideal to drive on, but the city of Sioux Falls is doing all it can to prepare. First they are mixing the sand.

“Liquid calcium chloride with salt and what happens is when you put it down on the street it’s able to break down snow and ice. So it turns it to liquid, gets it off into the gutter pans, said Galynn Huber, Street Operations Manager.

This will keep the roads from being slippery.

“Could be some freezing rain, could be some sleet could be a miss of both so we want to be set up to go,” said Huber.

They’ll have 45 sander trucks prepared. Work will begin at midnight on the emergency routes.

“Basically for the first 12 hours it will be a sanding event. We’ll have our sander trucks out there and deicing,” said Huber.

Then around noon they plan to send out the plows. However, before they can do that they need to make sure everything’s working properly including the brakes. Sixty plows need to be checked and ready to go. To be more efficient this season, street operations is implementing more technology.

“Anything that’s basically a call coming in from a citizen we’re trying to put it onto a laptop and leverage the technology because we can expedite that a lot quicker than taking a message on a piece of paper and waiting for someone to come in and give it to them,” said Huber.

It’s already been a snowy year and the budget was hit pretty hard in the first few months of 2018. It hasn’t run out yet, but if it does they have a plan.

“If December is really active and we need extra money have that 1 million dollar supplement available,” said Huber.

For now street operations is focused on getting through this storm.

“We’re going to try to keep the roads as safe as possible as we can in Sioux Falls here,” said Huber.

Meanwhile, all activities for the sioux falls school district have been postponed or cancelled this weekend. All buildings will be closed to public activities, practices or events.