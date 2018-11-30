Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Fatal Bakker Park Shooting

Dylan Holler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 19-year-old Dylan Holler charged in the shooting death of Riley Stonehouse in 2017 has pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Holler previously faced first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated assault charges. The judge agreed to dismiss those charges if he pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and a $50,000 fine. Holler could still face life in prison.

Police say the incident at Bakker Park in Sioux Falls on August 28th, 2017 started with an argument over drugs.

Another teen charged in the incident, 17-year-old Jaden Carmel was also in court this morning for a motions hearing. His trial is scheduled for January for charges of aiding and abetting murder, robbery, and aggravated assault.