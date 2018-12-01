18-Year-Old Man Killed in I-90 Crash Near Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. – An 18-year-old man died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 east of Brandon.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved in the crash.

A Subaru Impreza WRX was eastbound on I-90 when the driver went into the median while driving on the left shoulder to pass two other vehicles that were also traveling eastbound and were side-by-side. The driver lost control of the vehicle as he re-entered the passing lane of I-90. The vehicle went into the south ditch and came to rest in a field.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.