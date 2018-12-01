49th Annual South Dakota Snowmobile Association Convention Held in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- This year the Sioux Falls “Snow Tracker Snowmobile Club” is the host of the 49th annual South Dakota Snowmobile Convention. This year’s theme is “snowmobiling: past, present and future.” There are 30 vintage snowmobiles from as far back as 1962 on display. More than 200 people turned out for the convention, which gives people an opportunity to learn more about the sport.

“Meeting the people and learning what they do and how they snowmobile and where they go and you learn about different trips that they’ve taken,” said Duane Duerr, President of Snow Tracker Snowmobile Club.

Next year’s 50th convention will be held in Watertown. For more information click here: http://snowmobilesd.com/

The Sioux Falls Snow Tracker Snowmobile Club also gets together throughout the winter to ride snowmobiles. To join click here: http://www.sfsnotrackers.com/home.html