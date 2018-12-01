$800M Project Would Help Retain EMT’s at Redfield Hospital

REDFIELD, S.D. (AP) – A city-owned hospital in northeastern South Dakota is proposing a more than $800,000 project to build a new center to help retain emergency medical technicians.

The Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield announced plans to construct an emergency medical service building, which would include housing, a training center, a three-ambulance garage and storage.

The hospital’s CEO Michael O’Keefe says the Spink County Ambulance Service has a full staff but worker retention and recruitment is becoming more difficult because EMTs have to rely on finding a place to stay while on call.

O’Keefe says more people are living outside the city and it doesn’t seem appropriate to require EMTs to sleep on couches.