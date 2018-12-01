Augustana Splits Basketball Doubleheader With Wayne State

Women Win 81-73, Men Lose 65-54

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Starting Northern Sun Conference play Saturday night, the Augustana women’s basketball team used balanced scoring effort to secure a 81-73 win over Wayne State on Saturday night at the Sioux Falls Arena. The victory moved the Vikings 8-1 (1-0 NSIC). The Wildcats drop to 4-2 (0-1 NSIC).

The Viking got five players in double-figures, and leading the way for the Vikings was Lynsey Prosser, who racked up 15 points, four steals, and four assists. Right behind Prosser was Shelby Selland – the fellow senior dropped 14 points in 31 minutes of action, going 6 of 13 from the field. The other three double-digit scorers were Abby Hora (12), Hana Metoxen (10) and Vishe’ Rabb (12).

Hora was happy with the turnout of the NSIC opener but knows their room for improvement. “We came out a a little flat in the 1st half, but we knew coming into the third quarter we needed to come out with energy.” Hora said. “We will continue to have focused practices and keep bonding together to see success going forward in conference play.” The Vikings outscored the Wildcats 49-37 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Janelle Shiffler opened the Vikings scoring on the first possession with a three-pointer. Following a midrange jumper from Rabb, the Vikings fast break offense helped the Vikings pull out to an early 13-3 lead..

The Wildcats would battle back in the first quarter going on a 6-0 to bring the score within four at 13-9. The two teams would trade points the last few minutes to end the first quarter with a score of 16-12.

The second quarter picked up where the first left off with back and forth action. The Wildcats used the three-ball to pull ahead draining three in a row to 27-22 lead forcing an Augustana timeout.

With the lead, the Wayne State worked the ball inside for a pair of late scores and led 36-32at the half.

Augustana opened the second half with back to back buckets from Shiffler and Prosser to tie the game at 36. Prosser would hit a three to put the Vikings up 39-36, moments later the senior guard would pick up her fourth foul and exit the game with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter.

With Prosser out of the game, junior guard Hana Metoxen would step up scoring five out of the Vikings next seven points giving Augustana a 46-41 lead. Yet again, the Wildcats rallied back scoring ten unanswered to go ahead 51-46.

Augustana countered Wayne State with 7-2 run of their own to tie the game at 53 late in the third quarter. The third quarter would end tied at 57.

The final quarter was tight early, but Hora and Prosser hit back-to-back threes for the Vikings to give them a 70-64 lead.

The Wildcats would then score five of their own, but that streak was ended when Selland hit a big three with 2:08 to go extending Augustana’s lead to 73-69.

Prosser, playing with four fouls, would put the game away finishing a layup through contact and completing the three point play to give Augustana a seven point lead with 40.9 seconds remaining in the game. The Vikings would hold on down the stretch to defeat the Wildcats 81-73.

The Vikings finished with 20 assists, 39 boards grabbed and 12 steals. Selland led the way with nine rebounds. The Vikings shot 31 of 72 (43.1 percent) from the field, compared to 25 of 62 (40.3 percent) for Wayne State.

The Vikings will now hit the road for the second weekend of NSIC action vs. Winona State on Friday, Dec. 7 and Upper Iowa, Saturday Dec. 2.

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Starting off their 2018-19 Northern Sun Conference slate at the Sioux Falls Arena, the Augustana men’s basketball team battled Wayne State down the stretch but came up short in a 65-54 loss. The Vikings are now 3-3 (0-1 NSIC) and Wayne State moves to 6-1 (1-0 NSIC).

The Viking were led by A.J. Plitzuweit with 14 points, including a pair of threes. Fellow freshman Michael Schaefer added in 11 points with 8 boards, and big man Tyler Riemersma recorded the Viking’s second double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Augustana head coach Tom Billeter was disappointed in the loss but knows he has a young team with a bright future. “Credit to Wayne State – they played really well,” Billeter said. “I really like our team. They’re a young group and will continue to get better throughout the year. Now we have to get ready for a really tough road trip next weekend.”

Although the Vikings trailed 5-0 early, Augustana answered with a 5-0 run of their own. Schaefer scored inside, and on the next possession, Matt Cartwright buried a 25-foot three from the left wing. Moments later, Riemersma got inside to score off glass, but following a Vance Janssen jumper, the Vikings still trailed 15-7 at the 14-minute mark of the 1st.

Although Augustana started just 3-10 from the field, back-to-back buckets from the Vikings – a Trevor Hanson layup and Schaefer shot off the window – cut into the Wildcat lead. However, the Wildcats Kendall Jacks scored four points late as WSU ended the half on a 9-5 run and 33-25 lead.

The second half started with the Vikings looking to come back. Plitzuweit started off the second with five straight points, and then a Riemersma offensive rebound and putback made a three-point game at 38-35.

Following a Wildcat three, Trevor Hanson used a putback bucket of his own to make it a one-point game, but the Vikings couldn’t grab the lead. Janssen, who led all players with 16 points, scored again to extend the Wayne State lead.

With 7 minutes left in the game, Dylan LeBrun swished home a long three a to 49-48 game, but that was as close as the Vikings would get on Saturday. Nick Ferrarini buried a baseline three to make a 59-52 game and put the contest on ice.

In the loss, the Vikings did control the glass, out-rebounding the Wildcats 41-38. The Vikings finished 5-19 (26.3%) from downtown, compared to just 24% for WSU. Overall, both teams shot under 40% from the field.

Augustana will now hit the road for their first NSIC road trip of the season. The Vikings will travel to Winona State to take on Warriors on Friday, Dec. 7, before visiting Upper Iowa on Saturday.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics