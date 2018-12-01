Iowa State Averts Historic Upset Against Drake In Makeup Of Cancelled SDSU Game

#23 Ranked FBS Cyclones Hang On To Beat Non-Scholarship FCS Bulldogs 27-24

AMES, IA — The Iowa State Cyclones finally got to play the rescheduled South Dakota State game today.

They came very close to wishing they hadn’t.

Playing against FCS non-scholarship program Drake, FBS’ 23rd ranked team needed a late third quarter touchdown and fourth quarter defensive stands to avert what would have been one of the biggest upsets in college football history, as the Cyclones held on to win 27-24.

Originally Iowa State had been scheduled to play SDSU on September 1st. After playing a few minutes of the first quarter, lightning in the area forced a cancellation of the game. The Jackrabbits didn’t have an opening in their schedule and couldn’t return to Ames to make up the game. ISU originally rescheduled the game with another FCS team, Incarnate Word, but that fell through when UIW made the FCS Playoffs. Earlier in the week the Cyclones hastily rescheduled with Drake, an FCS team out of the non-scholarship Pioneer League whose season had come to a close without a playoff berth.

The Bulldogs were a 41 point underdog for good reason. Not only was Iowa State the third place team in the Big 12 at 7-4, but Drake had struggled in games against scholarship programs in the FCS. That included dates in the past four years with South Dakota State and South Dakota. The Jacks defeated the Bulldogs in Brookings 51-10 in 2017 and 56-28 in 2016 while the Coyotes were even more emphatic in a 52-0 win in Vermillion in 2015 and a 77-7 win in Des Moines in 2017.

This was supposed to be one of the biggest mismatches of the college football season. But playing in wet and wintry weather, Drake scored first and rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit to go up 24-20 in the third quarter before a Brock Purdy touchdown pass put ISU up for good.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.

Iowa State finishes 8-4 and will await a second straight bowl game. Drake finishes 7-4 and, in a bit of irony, will play one of their first games next season against South Dakota State. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host SDSU on September 14th, 2019 in Des Moines.