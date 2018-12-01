SNOWY DOUBLEHEADER-Coyote Women Down Green Bay & Men Run Past Bakersfield’s Roadrunners

USD Women Win 55-49, Men Beat CSU-Bakersfield 68-56

WOMEN’S RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D.—Two of the nation’s top mid-majors squared off on Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center as South Dakota grinded out a 55-49 victory over Green Bay.

The game was also a battle between old friends with South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit earning the victory over her mentor Kevin Borseth, Green Bay’s head coach. Plitzuweit starred under Borseth at Michigan Tech, with the pair going on to coach 11 seasons together at Michigan Tech, Green Bay and Michigan.

“Today’s game was an incredibly tough and physical contest versus one of the best defensive teams in the country,” said Plitzuweit. “It was a game full of adjustments, but at the end of the day it was our ability to finish plays which helped us find a way to win. We really battled on the glass and were able to get to the line, which was the difference in the game.

“Now we have to recover and get prepared to play a very good Missouri State team in Springfield.”

South Dakota (7-1) used its home-court advantage to earn a pair of victories over two teams that entered the week in the top-25 of the RPI.

Coming off a hot-shooting appearance against No. 23/22 Iowa State on Wednesday, South Dakota needed to find other scoring options against a team that led the nation in scoring defense and field-goal percentage defense last season.

South Dakota dominated Green Bay on the glass 43-22 and found the edge in drawing fouls. The Coyotes scored 25-of-30 from the line compared to 13-of-18 for the Phoenix.

The two teams rallied back-and-forth on runs throughout the match-up. A banked 3-pointer by junior forward Taylor Frederick kicked off a 10-point run at the start of the game as USD led 10-2 through the first seven minutes.

Green Bay’s defense then held South Dakota scoreless in the first five minutes of the second quarter as the Phoenix took the lead 14-13. Junior guard Madison McKeever drove in to give USD the lead back and make it 17-15 near the end of the half. South Dakota led 21-19 at the break, the lowest scoring half of Coyote women’s basketball to date this season.

The Coyotes started the third quarter off on a run with a 3-pointer by McKeever giving the Coyotes their biggest lead of the game at 29-19. Green Bay answered with Frankie Wurtz making a layup just before the buzzer to make it 38-33.

The Phoenix made it a one-possession game with their first basket in the fourth quarter. Green Bay remained within striking distance entering the final minute trailing 48-45. South Dakota closed out the game by making free throws down the stretch. Senior guard Allison Arens, who holds the school record for career free-throw percentage, made 9-of-10 from the line in the fourth.

Arens finished with 18 points in the game to lead South Dakota. She added seven rebounds, a pair of blocks and a steal to her stat line. McKeever was the other Coyote in double figures with 11 points.

Sophomore center Hannah Sjerven tallied a double-digit rebounding total for the second-straight game. She grabbed 11 boards and scored five points.

Green Bay leading scorer, Wurtz, was the only Phoenix player in double figures with 16 points. Jen Wellnitz added eight points, two assists and two steals for Green Bay.

South Dakota returns to the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a game at Missouri State in Springfield, Mo.

MEN’S RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D. – Sophomore Stanley Umude tallied a career-high 19 points as the South Dakota men’s basketball team toppled CSU Bakersfield 68-56 Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Umude tallied his career mark on 5-of-8 shooting and sank 8-of-10 free throws as the Coyotes improve to 4-3 on the season. The Roadrunners fall to 3-4 overall. The contest was part of the Summit League vs. Western Athletic Conference Challenge, which the WAC currently leads 3-2.

Leading 22-16 with 4:20 remaining in the first half, South Dakota closed on a 13-5 run to enter intermission leading 35-21. Umude tallied eight of the Coyotes’ 13 points in the run.

Senior Trey Burch-Manning hit a 3-point basket to open the second half and give the Coyotes a 17-point advantage at 38-21. However, CSU Bakersfield embarked on a 19-7 run to cut the Coyotes lead to just five points with 11:43 remaining in the game.

Senior Logan Power flipped the Roadrunner script when he sparked a 7-0 run with a layup and a pair of free throws. Junior Tyler Peterson ended the run with an old-fashioned 3-point play.

From there, the Coyotes rebuilt their lead to as many as 14 points before closing the game with the 68-56 final score.

“I thought our guys battled well against a team that is bigger than us,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “We only had four turnovers in the second half and I thought that was a key to the game.

“Defensively, I thought our guys did a good job holding them to 37 percent (shooting) and 21 percent from three.”

Umude not only tallied a career best in points, but he also set a new career standard with eight rebounds. Peterson totaled 14 points while Power added 11 points in 16 minutes off the bench. South Dakota totaled a season-best 30 points off the bench.

South Dakota also shot a season-high 83.9 percent from the free-throw line, hitting 26-of-31 shot attempts. From the field, the Coyotes shot 45.2 percent, sinking 19-of-42 field goal attempts.

James Suber and Rickey Holden led the Roadrunners with 14 points each as Suber completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.

South Dakota returns to the road on Tuesday for an 8 p.m. (CST) tipoff at Colorado.

-Recap & Highlights Courtesy USD Athletics