The Spirit Of Christmas Shines Brighter One Year Later For Santa Clause

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Last year, the Empire Mall Santa lost nearly everything he owned in a house fire. It happened the same day he started his 21st residency at the mall. However with all the generous donations following that fire, Santa’s spirit is shinning brighter this year.

Santa’s home at the “North Pole,” otherwise known as Murdo is now rebuilt. The Murdo Fire Department played a huge role in helping him to rebuild, after setting up a “Go Fund Me” page to collect donations. In addition to the financial donations, he also received a lot of care packages and gifts making what he called the best Christmas he could ask for.

“I thank everybody from Sioux Falls, around the area, and from at home that helped out. There’s some people that helped out considerably. I really thank them a lot,” says Santa Clause of the Empire Mall.

Santa will be at the empire mall until Christmas Eve.