USD Crowd At NCAA Tournament Draws Coyotes Admiration

Big South Dakota Contingent Helped Make Special Atmosphere At NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, NE — Aside from making it to volleyball’s Big Dance, the most memorable moment of USD’s NCAA Tournament debut yesterday may have been the fan support that came to Omaha to cheer them on.

Coyote fans filled more than a section and half of DJ Sokol arena and were a big part of the sellout crowd of 2,552. Though they would see their team swept by Creighton, they had plenty to be proud of, as did their appreciative players.