USF Basketball Team Help Stranded Winter Travelers On Road Trips

Coo Do A Good Deed Before Their Basketball Game At SMSU

MARSHALL, MN — The USF men’s basketball team got an extra, unexpected workout ahead of their basketball game at Southwest Minnesota State today.

The Cougars help push a truck from out of a ditch during the winter storm near an Applebees in Marshall. Click on the video viewer to see video posted by USF coach Chris Johnson, who said the team had done their good deed for the day and gotten awfully muddy in the process!

The Cougars cleaned up in plenty of time to defeat Southwest Minnesota State 94-72 in their basketball game. It followed the USF women posting a 69-51 win over SMSU.