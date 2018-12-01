What To Do and What Not To Do When Shoveling Snow

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The first snowfall of the season often comes with extra work: shoveling all that snow. Some people like to shovel snow during a period of a storm, but that’s not always a good idea.

“You should probably wait til the snow is all out there, when it’s daylight, and you got somebody that knows that you’re going out and shoveling. Kind of waiting til you got a supervisor in case you do slip and fall or if it becomes too much work,” says Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Abigail Polzin of Sanford Health.

Shoveling snow is a physical workout and can take tolls on your health, especially when the snow is heavy. If you’re not physically prepared for shoveling, you’re at risk for uncovering problems with your heart or lungs.

Polzin explains, “We do see some people coming in with heart attacks. Not typically strokes, but difficulty breathing from the physical exertion.”

Patches of ice can also cause medical set backs.

“Last week, we’ve seen a lot of people having slips and falls because we weren’t ready for that ice. Especially if that ice comes down from below the snow you can’t always see it. So we do see a lot of broken wrists, broken legs, broken ankles. A lot of those things pop up when it gets icy outside,” recalls Polzin.

At the start of the snowy season, Dr. Abigail Polzin of Sanford Health recommends preparing equipment like snow blowers.

Polzin says, “We do see a lot of finger and hand injuries that first big snow of the year because haven’t taken the time to get their snow blower ready a head of time.”

So when it does come time to start shoveling snow, make sure you’re aware of the risks and dressed appropriately for the weather conditions.

“Be prepared for the ice and make sure you have salt with appropriate footwear, clothing so you’re not exposed to the snow and cold. You don’t want to be outside if it’s really cold and blowing, if it’s slippery or icy. Then you put yourself at risk for other injuries,” says Polzin.

If you or someone you know is elderly and wants to shovel snow, doctors suggest that family or neighbors take control of this situation especially with the ice is surrounding the area.