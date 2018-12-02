BLOWOUT AT THE BANK-SDSU Men Crush Northern Iowa At US Bank Stadium

Jackrabbits Beat Perennial Missouri Valley Power Panthers 82-50

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Jackrabbit men’s basketball team used a fast start and balanced effort throughout to cruise past Northern Iowa Saturday at the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic, 82-50.

Mike Daum led the Jacks with his seventh double-double of the season, dropping a game-high 24 points to go with 11 rebounds. He hit 11-of-12 at the charity stripe in the win.

Skyler Flatten scored 17 and had five rebounds with five assists over 36 minutes, David Jenkins scored 16 and Alex Arians reached double-figures for the second-consecutive game, adding 11 points for SDSU to go with six rebounds.

Tevin King dished a game-high seven assists.

South Dakota State shot 51 percent as a team and held Northern Iowa to 31 percent shooting from the field, thanks in part to a plus-26 advantage in points in the paint.

“I’m really happy with how our guys played tonight,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “I thought we had great focus from start to finish. We know that with Northern Iowa we’re playing a well-coached team who we have a lot of respect for. For us to play like we did tonight, I’m just really proud of our guys.”

Ahead one (6-5) early on, Arians hit a 3-pointer at 16:53 to open an 18-2 South Dakota State run, putting the Jackrabbits up 24-7 just past the 10-minute mark of the first. UNI ended the run and pulled back within nine (24-15) thanks to a brief rally of its own near the under-eight media, but State recovered momentum and held the Panthers at bay, carrying a 40-25 lead into halftime.

While neither team fired out of the locker room in the second, the Jacks scored eight straight just before the under-16 media to build their lead to 22 (52-30). Play evened over the next 10 minutes of action before State pushed its advantage even further, going up 77-46 at 4:56 thanks to 11 unanswered.

UNI came within 30 once more, but the Jackrabbit attack kept up the pressure and improved to 7-2 in nonleague play.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 52-37 all-time against UNI with a 2-4 mark in Division I contests.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game 89th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 2,425 career points. He is now 81st with 2,449 career points.

The Jackrabbits dished a season-high 19 assists as a team.

SDSU has held opponents to 50 or fewer points in back-to-back contests.

Up Next

South Dakota State heads for Memphis, Tennessee next week to face the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics

-Highlights Courtesy Midco SN