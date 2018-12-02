Future Looks Bright For USD Volleyball After First NCAA Tournament Trip

Coyotes Graduate Four Seniors From 21-10 Team

OMAHA, NE — Making the NCAA Volleyball Tournament was an historic moment for South Dakota.

One which they hope has set the precendent for making future trips more routine.

Despite being swept in the NCAA Tournament by Creighton and saying goodbye to four seniors, USD had plenty to be proud of during their 21-10 season. Breaking through and ending Denver’s run of four straight Summit League Tournament titles to make their first ever D1 NCAA Tournament is an important step for the program, one they think will help them on the court and recruiting moving forward.