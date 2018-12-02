Georgia On SDSU’s Mind With Kennesaw State On Deck In FCS Quarterfinals

Jacks To Visit #5 Seed Just Outside Of Atlanta Next Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. — As expected, Mother Nature and the Duquesne Dukes themselves really stood no chance of slowing down South Dakota State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs yesterday.

And as they were putting the finishing touches on their 51-6 victory, Georgia started to be on the mind of the Jacks.

During SDSU’s game, Kennesaw State kicked a late field goal over Wofford to secure a 13-10 win. That means they’ll host the Rabbits next week just outside of Atlanta.

In just their fourth year of football, the Owls have become a powerhouse. They made the quarterfinals last year and are 11-1 this season behind a triple option rushing attack that averages 356 yards per game.

Though the Jackrabbits will have to leave the friendly confines of Dana J Dykhouse Stadium, they have to like their chances down south behind their own run game, which rolled up 326 yards yesterday.

Kickoff will be next Saturday at 1 PM on ESPN 3.