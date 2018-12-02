Making a Winter Wonderland at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Each year Falls Park is transformed into a winter wonderland, but it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes months of hard work to create the lighted display. There are 300,000 lights, more than one mile of garland and 270 decorated trees along with many other decorations. More than 50 people from Sioux Falls Parks and Rec. have a hand in decorating. Set up starts the first week of october and is a six week long process. Those who work on transforming falls park say it’s hard work, but worth it.

“It’s a big process, but one that we enjoy because we know the community really likes it and it’s a great feeling to know we can light up the holidays for the people of Sioux Falls,” said Kelby Mieras, Park Operations Manager.

Parks and Rec. staff say one the hardest parts is making sure all the lights work. The winter wonderland will be up through January 6th.