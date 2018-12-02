Scoreboard Saturday, December 1st

Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1ST, 2018

NBA

Boston 118, Timberwolves 109

NHL

Toronto 5, Wild 3

USHL

Stampede 5, Des Moines 3

College Football

Iowa State 27, Drake 24

FCS Playoffs-2nd Round @ Brookings, S.D.

SDSU 51, Duquesne 6

Men’s College Basketball

SDSU 82, Northern Iowa 50 (*At US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis)

USD 68, CSU-Bakersfield 56

Wayne State 65, Augustana 54

Sioux Falls 94, SMSU 72

Northern State 70, MSU-Moorhead 52

Jamestown 96, Dordt 89 (*Final in OT)

Presentation 80, Dickinson State 78

Women’s College Basketball

USD 55, Green Bay 49

Augustana 81, Wayne State 73

Sioux Falls 69, SMSU 51

MSU-Moorhead 47, Northern State 39

Presentation 85, Dickinson State 65

Dordt 99, Jamestown 83

College Cross Country

NCAA D2 Championships

Men’s Team Standings

1. Grand Valley State (89)

2. Colorado Mines (99)

5. Sioux Falls (214)

10. Augustana (328)

Women’s Team Standings

1. Grand Valley State (41)

2. Mary (83)

18. Augustana (503)

H.S. Wrestling

Watertown 45, Aberdeen 33

Aberdeen 49, Harrisburg 24

Aberdeen 69, Milbank 7

Aberdeen 47, Huron 30