Scoreboard Saturday, December 1st
Scores For Saturday, December 1, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1ST, 2018
NBA
Boston 118, Timberwolves 109
NHL
Toronto 5, Wild 3
USHL
Stampede 5, Des Moines 3
College Football
Iowa State 27, Drake 24
FCS Playoffs-2nd Round @ Brookings, S.D.
SDSU 51, Duquesne 6
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 82, Northern Iowa 50 (*At US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis)
USD 68, CSU-Bakersfield 56
Wayne State 65, Augustana 54
Sioux Falls 94, SMSU 72
Northern State 70, MSU-Moorhead 52
Jamestown 96, Dordt 89 (*Final in OT)
Presentation 80, Dickinson State 78
Women’s College Basketball
USD 55, Green Bay 49
Augustana 81, Wayne State 73
Sioux Falls 69, SMSU 51
MSU-Moorhead 47, Northern State 39
Presentation 85, Dickinson State 65
Dordt 99, Jamestown 83
College Cross Country
NCAA D2 Championships
Men’s Team Standings
1. Grand Valley State (89)
2. Colorado Mines (99)
5. Sioux Falls (214)
10. Augustana (328)
Women’s Team Standings
1. Grand Valley State (41)
2. Mary (83)
18. Augustana (503)
H.S. Wrestling
Watertown 45, Aberdeen 33
Aberdeen 49, Harrisburg 24
Aberdeen 69, Milbank 7
Aberdeen 47, Huron 30