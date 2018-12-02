Skyforce Sink Stockton

Sioux Falls Wins 113-108 On The Road

STOCKTON, CA – Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten dropped a career-high 42 points (15-21 FG), 14 rebounds and a career-high five blocks to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce (10-2) to a 113-108 victory over the Stockton Kings (5-5) at Stockton Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Stockton made seven of its first 10 three-point attempts and jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but Maten and the visiting Skyforce slowly chipped away at the deficit before eventually tying the game at 40 points apiece in the second quarter.

Matt Jones (28 points and seven rebounds) scored 20 of his team-leading 28 points in the first half alone, but the Kings weren’t able to create much separation before carrying a 59-57 lead into the halftime break. A Briante Weber-led Sioux Falls defense then proceeded to force 12 Stockton turnovers in the third quarter alone to put the Skyforce on top for good, despite a late-game push by the Kings. Weber (four steals) recorded his ninth-straight game with at least three steals in the win.

Rodney Purvis (15 points) and Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (15 points) accompanied Maten’s dominant performance, while Bubu Palo (11 points) and Charles Cooke III (11 points) rounded out the double-digit scorers off the bench for the Skyforce.

Kalin Lucas (26 points) posted yet another 20-point performance off the bench for Stockton, while Cody Demps (16 points and eight rebounds), Marcus Williams (10 points and nine assists) and Anthony Walker (10 points and eight rebounds) made up the majority of the offensive output in the loss.

Maten has now scored 30-or-more points in three-straight games and was a big reason why the Skyforce, usually known their success from three-point range, outscored the Kings by a 54-38 margin in the paint on the afternoon.

Sioux Falls now travels to Santa Cruz on Wednesday, December 5, to take on the Warriors (9-2) in what will be a battle between the best two teams in the Western Conference to this point in the season. Stockton will now enjoy close to a week off before visiting the Northern Arizona Suns (3-10) on Saturday, December 8.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce