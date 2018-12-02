The 2nd Annual “Gift & Give” Fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, SD- While it’s that time of year when people shop for Christmas gifts, one small business is making it easier for people to give back.

Sticks and Tteel held their 2nd Annual “Gift & Give” fundraiser. After a successful private fundraiser last year, the store wanted to open it to the public. 20% of customer’s bills will go to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. Raffles tickets were available for purchase and 100% of the profits go to Bishop Dudley.

The house can hold up to 100 homeless people each night, especially during the winter.

“There’s a lot of laundry. A lot of towels. A lot of everything and a lot of food that goes in to taking care of these folks. We just want to make as big a difference as we can,” says Store Owner Terri Schuver.

To donate to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, visit Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Preparing For Cold Weekend for more information.