‘Tis The Season Of Giving

HARTFORD, SD- They say it takes a village to make something happen. Well in the City of Hartford, they really take this saying seriously.

“The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce puts on this breakfast because the community gives back so much to our local businesses and we want a way to give back to them,” says Chamber of Commerce Board Member Kim Yingst.

For the past 8 years, the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Christmas Breakfast. As part of the town’s “Hometown Christmas,” hundreds of community members attend the breakfast and have the option to donate to non-profits in Hartford.

“We understand that our community supports our businesses. Without our community support, our businesses don’t thrive. This is one way we give thanks for our community’s support and we give back to them,” says Chamber of Commerce and Economic Developer Jesse Fonkert.

Since the breakfast started, donations have doubled. Last year, the community raised 15-hundred dollars which is their highest donation to date. The hope this year is to raise 2-thousand dollars and that number would not be possible without the dedication from the volunteers.

Fonkert explains, “Volunteers drive this event. Without volunteers taking the time out of their busy schedules to plan for this breakfast and for the rest of the day, this thing wouldn’t be possible. We know that without our community support, we’re nothing.”

Members of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce also lend a helping hand. According to the Board Members, this is all in the spirit of the holidays.

“I wanted to come back and give back to the community. (I mean) if we weren’t here to help make a difference, the community wouldn’t continue to roll forward like we wanted to,” says Chamber of Commerce Board Member Brittany Glanzer.

Next Monday, the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce will vote on where the money will go. The donations will be delivered to the organizations around Christmas.