Victim Identified in Fatal Rollover Crash Near Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a Kimball man who died in a crash on the interstate near Humboldt last week.

The state Department of Public Safety on Sunday identified the victim as 54-year-old Mark Munger.

Authorities say Munger lost control of his Pontiac Grand Am on Interstate 90 while traveling across a bridge, slid into the median, collided with guard wires and flipped over. Munger died at the scene of Wednesday’s crash.

Munger was driving alone and was not wearing a seat belt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.