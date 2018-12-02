Washington Ends Taryn Kloth’s Creighton Volleyball Career

O'Gorman Alum Will Play College Beach Volleyball At LSU In Spring

OMAHA, NE — One night after defeating her native state South Dakota team in the NCAA Tournament, O’Gorman alum Taryn Kloth’s Creighton career came to an end at the hands of 22nd ranked Washington Huskies.

Washington swept the Blue Jays in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament last night. Though Taryn will actually go to Louisiana State where she’ll play beach volleyball this spring as a graduate transfer, it’s a bittersweet end to a fantastic four years in Omaha that saw become one of the program’s top players.