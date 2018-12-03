Chanukah Begins With Menorah Lighting at Augustana University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 8-day Jewish “festival of lights” celebration known as Chanukah began Sunday.

The Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota celebrated with public menorah lighting at Augustana University.

Each night of Chanukah , a new candle will be lit until the menorah is full.

Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz says while Chanukah is a Jewish celebration, it has a very universal message.

“Each night of the festival we add an additional light and the message that tells us although the world may seem dark and bad, all we need to do is add one candle, and every day, just make today better than yesterday, and tomorrow better than today.”

Chanukah ends the evening of Monday, December 10.