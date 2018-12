Dillards to Open Location at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dillards is coming to Sioux Falls.

The retailer announced that they will take over the old space previously used by Younkers at the Empire Mall. The business will set up shop in the 100,000 square foot space and expand by nearly 40,000 feet.

Construction is expected to begin early next year with an opening date sometime in the fall.

It will be the first Dillards location in South Dakota.