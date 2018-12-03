How Parents Attendance At Sporting Events Affects Children

SIOUX FALLS, SD- “We’re usually a basketball family, but I play both sports and I think we’ve kind of turned into a soccer family,” says 11-year-old Athlete Zach Heineman.

Zach and his older brother Will have been playing soccer and basketball since they could remember. Besides playing in a game, seeing their parents cheer them on motivates them to play hard.

“They’re great parents. They always support me. It just feels good and I always get nervous cause I want to impress them,” says Zach.

Will Heineman adds, “I just work a lot harder. Give it my all and stuff.”

According to recent studies from ESPN, 60% of boys and 40% of girls are already on a sports team by the age of 6. In another study with Active Kids, 90% of parents attend at least one game a week if their children participate in sports.

“We try to have someone there. There are times where we can’t both be there for what ever reason,” says Soccer Parent Mike Heineman.

Parents tend to attend less games when sports become more demanding and work schedules are tight. This is especially true for Zach and Will’s dad Mike, who is the owner for the Sioux Falls Skyforce Basketball Team.

“Even if they are playing at the same time I have to choose one or the other. Then my wife will go to the other one,” says Heineman

Dr. Kate Higgins of Sanford Health says having parents supporting their kids boosts their self-esteem and level of confidence.

“It can (kind of) be a bonding experience. You know, whether or not the kid had a tough game and parents (kind of) get to consul kids. You know, you remind them that they tried hard and that you’re not gonna win every game. They could have a great game and it’s something that parents and kids (athletes) get to celebrate together,” explains Dr. Higgins.

Dr. Higgins suggests that when parents attend games, support kids during the game and stay away from the criticizing it.

“Parents have so much influence, especially when their kids are little to make it a really positive or a terribly negative experience,” says Dr. Higgins.