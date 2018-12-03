Iowa Sees High Voter Turnout in Midterm Election

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – More than 60 percent of Iowa voters cast ballots in last month’s election, the highest percentage for a midterm election in 24 years.

Secretary of State Paul Pate released election details Monday showing a voter turnout of 61.55 percent. That’s the highest for a midterm election since 1994.

Pate says 1,334,279 people voted, setting a state record for voters in a midterm election.

The highest turnout was in southern Iowa’s Ringgold County, where 71.49 percent voted.

About 41 percent of voters cast absentee ballots.