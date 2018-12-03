Officials See Good Start for School Safety Texting Programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A school safety texting program is off to a good start in South Dakota.

According to authorities, the Project Stand Up for School Safety tip line has received 31 tips since its launch in August. Those tips include drugs, bullying, suicide and school safety.

The statewide effort allows anyone to report information they think might affect school safety.

All you have to do is text SAFE to 82257 and answer a few follow up questions.

All reports are anonymous.