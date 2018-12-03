Out and About with Kali: Week of December 3

The events this week, as you can imagine, are all about the holidays. Find out what Kali Trautman with the Event Company was able to track down for you – and that you’ll want to put on the calendar!

Thursday, December 6 – Sunday, December 9 – A Christmas Carol, Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Thursday, December 6 – Cake, Sip & Create, Sioux Falls, SD

Thursday, December 6 – Beer & Carols, Sioux Falls, SD

Saturday, December 8 – 605 Made Holiday Market, Sioux Falls

Sunday, December 9 – Santa Day, The Canton Barn