Out and About with Kali: Week of December 3
The events this week, as you can imagine, are all about the holidays. Find out what Kali Trautman with the Event Company was able to track down for you – and that you’ll want to put on the calendar!
Thursday, December 6 – Sunday, December 9 – A Christmas Carol, Sioux Empire Community Theatre
Thursday, December 6 – Cake, Sip & Create, Sioux Falls, SD
Thursday, December 6 – Beer & Carols, Sioux Falls, SD
Saturday, December 8 – 605 Made Holiday Market, Sioux Falls
Sunday, December 9 – Santa Day, The Canton Barn