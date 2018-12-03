SDSU Leaves Winter Fun Behind For FCS Quarterfinals In Georgia

Weather Less Likely To Be Factor For Jacks At Kennesaw State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mother nature provided the powder.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team provided the entertainment to make Dana J Dykhouse Stadium a winter wonderland in Saturday’s 51-6 FCS 2nd Round Playoff win over Duquesne.

Which makes it a little bittersweet that they’ll be heading south for the quarterfinals in Georgia.

Well just a little.

Next up for the Jackrabbits are the 4th seeded Kennesaw State Owls, who escaped Wofford 13-10 in their second round game on a rainy day just outside of Georgia. Kickoff is set for 1 PM on Saturday on ESPN 3.