SDSU Leaves Winter Fun Behind For FCS Quarterfinals In Georgia

Weather Less Likely To Be Factor For Jacks At Kennesaw State
Zach Borg,
BROOKINGS, S.D.  —  Mother nature provided the powder.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team provided the entertainment to make Dana J Dykhouse Stadium a winter wonderland in Saturday’s 51-6 FCS 2nd Round Playoff win over Duquesne.

Which makes it a little bittersweet that they’ll be heading south for the quarterfinals in Georgia.

Well just a little.

Next up for the Jackrabbits are the 4th seeded Kennesaw State Owls, who escaped Wofford 13-10 in their second round game on a rainy day just outside of Georgia.  Kickoff is set for 1 PM on Saturday on ESPN 3.

