SFPD Asking for Help Naming New Bomb Squad Robot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The newest member of the Sioux Falls Police Department needs a name.

A naming contest is underway this week for the bomb squad’s new bomb robot. More than 2,500 students helped submit names for the new robot.

The three finalists are Trax, Boomer and Agent 605. You can vote for your favorite surveymonkey.com or by following the link on the Sioux Falls Police Department’s Facebook page.

The school that submitted the winning name will receive a special visit from the bomb squad and the new bomb robot.