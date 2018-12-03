Sioux Falls Man Arrested on Child Pornography, Rape Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 20-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing a slew of sex charges after being indicted by a grand jury.

Bradly Alan Mitchell is facing 13 counts of possessing child pornography, three counts of second-degree forced rape, three counts of fourth-degree statutory rape. and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

Mitchell was taken into custody Friday on a $25,000 warrant.

Court documents indicate the offenses happened between April and November of 2016. Each charge involves the same female victim, who was 15 at the time.

Mitchell was arraigned in Minnehaha County court this morning.