State Agents Investigate Fatal Shooting by SD Deputy

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has launched its review of a fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputies in New Underwood.

The Pennington County deputy shot the unnamed suspect Friday following a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle near the interstate exit for New Underwood.

Chief Deputy Willy Whelchel says the man got out of the vehicle with a weapon after it landed upside down. The deputy then shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

Whelchel says no law enforcement officers were struck by the man’s bullets, which he allegedly fired during the chase. Authorities say the pursuit started in Rapid Valley after an attempted traffic stop.