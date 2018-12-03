Two Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two men are in jail and are facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit through Sioux Falls Saturday night.

Just after 7:30 Saturday night, Sioux Falls police were called to the Lucky Lady casino. An argument there escalated into gunfire with at least three shots being fired into the air.

“We’re not really sure exactly what happened, there were some words that were exchanged, sounds like these guys know each other,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

When police got there, the suspected shooter had already taken off, but witnesses gave police a good description of the vehicle, which officers spotted just a few blocks away.

“They tried to stop at about 18th and Duluth Avenue and the truck took off at a high rate of speed,” said Clemens.

The chase went down Duluth Avenue, to 18th Street, down Kiwanis Avenue to 41st Street. The driver hit a tree and sideswiped a car before ultimately crashing into the sign outside of Walgreens on 41st and Sertoma Avenue.

“The driver, who ended up being our suspect, took off running. There was a short foot pursuit, and officers were able to catch him,” said Clemens.

Police say the driver is 24-year-old Grant Makes Room For Them. He’s booked on aggravated assault and a number of other charges. His passenger, 25-year-old David Black Moon was also arrested on burglary charges.

After police found a number of keys in his pocket with Car Swap tags on them. Those tags linked the two to a break-in at the business earlier in the night.

“Turns out that car, that Chevy Silverado that the suspects were driving, had been stolen from Car Swap at 12th and Holly. There was a front glass door that had been broken and several keys were taken. Some of those keys ended up in the passenger’s pocket,” said Clemens.

A 17-year-old girl was also in the car, but she’s not facing any charges.

Police say no one was seriously injured in the shooting or the crashes. There is no official damage estimate yet, but the truck that was stolen and used in the pursuit was totaled and valued at $16,000.