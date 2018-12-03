Two Sioux Falls Men Facing Burglary and Assault Charges After Pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls men are facing multiple charges after police say they stole a vehicle, fired a handgun during an argument and fled from police.

Police were called to the Lucky Lady casino at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday for an aggravated assault. Police say an argument started between two people when one of them pulled out a handgun and fired it in the air. Police say the argument continued before the suspect pulled out the handgun again and pointed it at the victim.

The suspect and another man fled the scene in a white 2011 Chevy pickup. Police say officers nearby found the vehicle heading southbound on Duluth Avenue and began pursuing it.

Police say the vehicle sideswiped another vehicle near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue before hitting a pole. Police arrested the driver after a small foot pursuit.

Police arrested the 24-year-old Driver, Grant Makes Room For Them, and the 25-year-old passenger, David Black Moon. Police say a 17-year-old passenger received minor injuries and was sent the hospital. Police say the 17-year-old girl is not facing charges.

Makes Room For Them is facing multiple charges including hit and run, reckless discharge of a firearm, burglary, intentional damage to property, and grand theft.

Black Moon is facing burglary, intentional damage to property and grand theft charges.

Police say the suspects stole the white Chevy pickup from the Car Swap dealership in Sioux Falls before the argument at the Lucky Lady Casino began.