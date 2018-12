Watertown Man Charged with Manslaughter Acquitted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Watertown jury has acquitted a man on manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.

The jury returned the verdict Friday night in favor of Jason Endres. The 29-year-old Endres was charged in the October 2017 in the death of 40-year-old Jeremy Buol.

Endres was originally charged with simple assault after a fight outside the South Fork Lounge.

Buol later died from his injuries.