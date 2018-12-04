As Peters Steps Down, Noem Seeks Input On Vacancy

Governor-elect Kristi Noem is seeking public input as she looks to fill a seat that will be vacant when Senator Deb Peters steps down on January 4, 2019. Peters had been a House member from 2005-2011. Since then, she has served District 9 in the state Senate. Governor-elect Noem will appoint a legislator to serve during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions.

“State legislators are ambassadors for their hometowns, so it’s critical District 9 has a service-first representative who is willing to tackle big things for their community,” Governor-elect Noem stated in a press release. “I look forward to collaborating with folks in District 9 as I appoint a qualified, dedicated public servant to represent this district.”

Those who might like to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us . Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by December 12, 2018.

District 9 includes northwestern Minnehaha County, including the Hartford, Humboldt, Crooks and the Wall Lake area. The district also includes an area in north and northwestern Sioux Falls, encompassing Southeast Technical Institute, Hayward Elementary School and the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.