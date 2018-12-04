Daugaard Proposes Spending Hikes in Last Budget

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Retiring Gov. Dennis Daugaard is proposing spending increases for education, state employees and Medicaid providers in his final budget proposal as governor.

Daugaard on Tuesday gave his last budget address to the Legislature. The Republican proposed a nearly $1.7 billion general fund budget for the 2020 budget year that starts July 1.

The budget lays the groundwork for GOP Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, who will formulate her own plan to be debated in the upcoming session. Noem says she’ll be working on it over the rest of December.

Daugaard’s plan for the upcoming year envisions roughly $53 million in spending hikes, including 2.3 percent increases for education, Medicaid providers and state workers.

Noem will be sworn in Jan. 5. The Legislature will reshape the current budget and approve the next one during the session that begins in January.