Daugaard to Present His Last Budget Plan to Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to outline the last budget proposal of his tenure to the state Legislature.

The retiring Republican on Tuesday will present the budget plan and give a farewell address at the state Capitol. The budget proposal lays the groundwork for GOP Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, who will formulate her own budget to be debated during the upcoming 2019 legislative session.

Noem in January will take over for Daugaard, who has served since 2011.

Daugaard has said that state revenue projections for the next budget year starting July 1 will be relatively strong. Lawmakers will revise the current year’s budget and shape the next one during the session that begins in January.