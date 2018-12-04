Far From Migrant Caravans, Border Crossings Surge in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) – While the Trump administration focuses attention on migrant caravans trying to cross the southern U.S. border in California, migration is surging at the opposite end of the border in South Texas.

Last weekend in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, Border Patrol agents caught 1,900 people trying to cross the southern border illegally.

Border agents in the Rio Grande Valley are apprehending around 680 people a day, compared to up to 145 arrests in San Diego, across the border from Tijuana, Mexico, where an estimated 6,000 people are waiting to cross.

Raul Ortiz, the Border Patrol’s acting chief for the Rio Grande Valley, says fewer than a dozen people have claimed to have been part of a migrant caravan.

Most are adults bringing children, or minors crossing the border alone.