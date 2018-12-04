Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s Capitol Portrait Unveiled

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Outgoing Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s official portrait has been unveiled alongside the 31 portraits of the South Dakota governors that came before him.

The portrait was unveiled Tuesday after Daugaard gave his final budget address and farewell speech. Gov.-elect Kristi Noem in January will succeed Daugaard, who has served since 2011.

He previously served as lieutenant governor and in the Legislature. Connecticut artist Susan Booke Durkee painted the portrait after being chosen through a national selection process.

She came to Pierre in the spring to meet Daugaard and start work, finishing the portrait at her studio. It shows Daugaard in front of the cornerstone of the Capitol building.

Daugaard says it’s emblematic of attempting to take care of the state’s buildings and finances and keep South Dakota strong. Donations from current and past staff and cabinet members funded the portrait.