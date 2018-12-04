HIGHLIGHTS: SDSU and USD Women Pick Up Road Victories

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—Four Coyotes scored in double figures as South Dakota used a third-quarter run to top Missouri State 85-74 inside JQH Arena on Tuesday night.

South Dakota (8-1) won its sixth-straight game, while Missouri State (1-5) recorded its first double-digit loss. It also marked the Bears’ third loss at home in the last 20 games inside The Q.

“Tonight was a very good win versus a very talented and well-coached team in Missouri State,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “There is a lot of tradition here and playing in Springfield is one of the harder places to play in the region.

“This has been a really tough stretch of games and now it’s nice to have some time to focus on both finals and continuing to improve our team.”

It was a tale of two halves for USD’s leading scorers Ciara Duffy and Allison Arens. Duffy scored 19 of her 23 points in the final two quarters. Arens led the team early with 14 of her 20 points in the first half. This marked the first time two Coyotes have scored more than 20 points in a game since last February.

Duffy was 8-of-12 from the field with five rebounds and three assists. Arens finished 6-of-10 from the floor with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Redshirt-sophomore center Hannah Sjerven was aiming for a triple-double with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks. She was 7-of-10 from the floor. Sjerven’s seven blocks was two shy of the school record held by Jodi Boss.

Sophomore guard Chloe Lamb was the fourth Coyote in double figures with 13 points and three assists. Lamb had nine of her 13 points in the third period.

Missouri State was led by senior guard Danielle Gitzen’s 17 points. Freshman forward Jasmine Franklin and junior guard Alexa Willard added 14 points apiece for the Bears.

The Coyotes held a 35-34 advantage at the half, but back-to-back triples by Duffy started an 18-5 run for USD headed into the fourth quarter.

South Dakota shot 56.4 percent for the game, helped by an impressive 11-of-12 shooting (91.7 percent) in the third quarter. It marked the second time this season the Coyotes have shot above 50 percent in a game.

The Coyotes return home to host Bellevue at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It marks USD’s final nonconference game at home this season.