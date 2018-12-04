Jenkins’ 35 Points Can’t Lift Jacks Past Mike Miller’s Memphis Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — South Dakota State saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday against the Memphis Tigers, falling 88-80 at FedExForum in front of 13,583 fans.

The Jackrabbits dropped to 7-3 with the loss as a late rally fell short against the Tigers (4-4).

David Jenkins led the way with a career-high in scoring, hitting eight 3-pointers en route to a 35-point showing.

Mike Daum added 18 points with four rebounds and four 3-pointers, while Skyler Flatten scored 13 with a trio of 3s.

Tevin King led the Jacks with nine rebounds and dished seven assists.

SDSU got off to a fast start, building a 10-5 lead to force a Memphis timeout at 16:55. The Tigers responded with a 14-3 run over the next six minutes as the Jackrabbits worked through a pair of extended scoring droughts and went to the under-12 media trailing, 19-15.

The teams traded baskets the rest of the half, though a flurry of offensive fouls limited both programs from finding a rhythm on the offensive end. Memphis pushed the Jackrabbit deficit to double figures three times in the half, but SDSU continued to answer and went to the locker room down 40-32 after a Matt Dentlinger layup to beat the buzzer.

State made it a five-point game (44-39) in the opening two minutes of the second frame, but saw Memphis pick up the tempo and soon build a 13-point (52-39) advantage near the 15-minute mark. That theme played out the rest of the second half, as the Jacks came within seven five more times on the night, only to see the Tigers respond to each rally with a scoring burst of their own.

The Jackrabbits put together one last push inside the final minute of action, using a Daum 3-pointer and a Tevin King layup after Owen King stole an in-bounds pass to make it 84-78 with 36 seconds left. Memphis, though, hit free throws down the stretch to hold off the SDSU charge.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 0-2 all-time against Memphis, with the previous matchup coming in 1976.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game 81st on the NCAA’s career scoring chart with 2,449 career points. He is now tied for 74th alongside Danny Ainge (BYU) with 2,467 career points.

David Jenkins reached double figures for the 37th time in 44 career games. He passed the 20-point mark for the 17th time as a Jackrabbit.

Daum has hit 645 career free throws. He is three shy of Nate Wolters’ school record of 648.

Jenkins became the fifth Jackrabbit to hit eight or more 3-pointers in a game in SDSU’s Division I era.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena for a two-game homestand, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. against Southern.

-GoJacks.com-